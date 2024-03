All our meetings are in play, we take a fresh decision each time

Need to have confidence that wages are heading in the right direction

Don't need to wait for inflation to drop to 2% before cutting rates

Recent economic developments is obviously good news

The job on inflation is not done but what we are seeing is encouraging

There's nothing surprising from his remarks above. They are merely a rehash of the ones yesterday here with just a bit more colour.