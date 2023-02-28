I don't think we are behind other advanced economies

There have been no disagreements between BOE and finance ministry

Delay to consultation on the subject had been due to "disruptions" last autumn i.e. mini-budget fiasco

Digital pound could have huge benefits for economy and society

He adds that there is a need to see how technology trends and the economy develop over the next few years, before assessing whether or not a digital pound would be technically feasible. For now, sure there's no rush as other major central banks aren't exactly pursuing it too strongly. But as mentioned before, all it takes is one to break the stigma and shift the paradigm and the rest will follow quickly.