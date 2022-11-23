BOEs Pill speaking and says:

The market had the implied bank rate peaking at around 5.25% in the second half of next year prior to the November 3 rate hike of 75 basis points (expectations are lower now). The Bank of England raised rates to 3.0% on November 3. A Reuters poll released earlier today pegged expectations for the December meeting at a 50 basis point hike to 3.5% (see report here)

BOE

The GBPUSD has reached the midpoint of the 2022 trading range at 1.20499. The high price extended to 1.20798. The current price is back testing the 50% midpoint as I type.

In the UK debt market, the 10 year note yield moved to 3% today and below the 100 day MA at 3.016%.. The high yield reached 4.632% back on October 12 (see chart below)

UK 10 year yield
UK 10 year yield

The UK two year yield is at 3.105%. It is approaching its 100 day moving average at 2.934%. At 100 hour moving average has been a good support level going back in time.

UK two year yield
UK to year yield