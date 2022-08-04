After a bit of a whipsaw, the pound has fallen on the decision as the BOE takes a page right out of the RBA playbook. In terms of the forward guidance, they added the passage that "policy is not on a pre-set path". As for the inflation outlook, the BOE sees consumer inflation overshooting towards 11% with a staggering peak of 13% in the UK.

On the economy, the BOE views five quarters of negative GDP starting from Q4 2022 - the longest recession period since the global financial crisis. Oof.

All in all, this still reads out more like a one-and-done 50 bps rate hike considering the economic outlook. Cable has fallen down to 1.2095 at the moment.