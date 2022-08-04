- Prior 1.25%
- Bank rate 9-0* vote vs 9-0 expected (*Tenreyro voted to raise rates by 0.25%)
- Labour market remains tight, domestic cost and price pressures elevated
- Estimates Q2 GDP to fall by 0.2% (June forecast was -0.3%)
- Sees Q3 GDP increasing by 0.4%
- Risks surrounding projections are exceptionally large at present
- Inflationary pressures are nevertheless expected to dissipate over time
- But there is a risk that a longer period of externally generated price inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term will lead to more enduring domestic price and wage pressures
- Policy is not on a pre-set path
- BOE will be particularly alert to indications of more persistent inflationary pressures, and will if necessary act forcefully in response
- Full statement
After a bit of a whipsaw, the pound has fallen on the decision as the BOE takes a page right out of the RBA playbook. In terms of the forward guidance, they added the passage that "policy is not on a pre-set path". As for the inflation outlook, the BOE sees consumer inflation overshooting towards 11% with a staggering peak of 13% in the UK.
On the economy, the BOE views five quarters of negative GDP starting from Q4 2022 - the longest recession period since the global financial crisis. Oof.
All in all, this still reads out more like a one-and-done 50 bps rate hike considering the economic outlook. Cable has fallen down to 1.2095 at the moment.
