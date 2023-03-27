- We have to be very alert to any signs of persistent inflationary pressures and if they become evident ,further monetary tightening would be required
- Evidence has pointed to more resilient activity in the economy
- Path of inflation will not be entirely smooth
- What monetary policy must do is ensure than inflation that has come to us from abroad does not become lasting
- We have seen some big strains in parts of the global banking system emerge
- When we look at the outlook for inflation today, we have to recognize that the full effect of the higher level of bank rate is sill to work its way through
- Rise in inactivity driven by early retirement seems likely to have contributed to a rise in cyclical rate
- This is part of the reason why we have had to raise bank rate by as much as we have
These are relatively dovish comments and point to the BOE staying on hold in May. Current market pricing is 52% for a hike and the remainder at no change.