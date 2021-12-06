Aggregate rate of inflation likely to rise further in the next few months

Chances are that it will comfortably exceed 5% in April

Good reason to think that goods inflation will likely fade before a policy decision could do much

Tightening of labour market is likely to be a more persistent source of inflation

If anything else, he doesn't sound too keen on advocating a rate hike. The BOE already failed to make any friends with the unpopular decision back in November but at least this time they're not outright selling the case to tighten.