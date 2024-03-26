In February, I thought markets were easing too much

There is complacency about how long the BOE will hold rates

In some ways, the BOE does not have to cut because the market already has done so

The market curve in the UK is also importantly affected by the decisions of the ECB and Fed

It is relatively clear that she is one of the more hawkish members at the BOE. That considering she just only changed her voting intentions from a rate hike to a hold last week. For now, a decision on whether to cut in June or August remains finely balanced. I'm erring towards the latter but traders are pricing in ~67% odds of the former as well for now.