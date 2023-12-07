Bank of Japan Governor Ueda spoke earlier:

  • Challenging situation remains
  • It'll become even more challenging towards the end of this year and into early 2024
  • BOJ has not made decision on which interest rate to target once we end negative interest rate policy
  • Options include raising rate applied to financial institutions' reserves at BOJ, or revert to policy targeting overnight call rate
  • Don't have any specific idea in mind on how much we will raise rates once we end negative rate policy
  • Whether to keep interest rate at zero or move it up to 0.1%, and at what pace short-term rates will be hiked after ending negative rate policy, will depend on economic and financial developments at the time
Bank of Japan Governor Ueda 03 October 2023