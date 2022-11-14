Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda.

The Bank of Japan is aiming for stable and sustainable price target achievement, including wage growth

Japan's economy is expected to recover as the impact of supply constraints and the pandemic subsides

To maintain monetary easing to boost the economy

More:

Japan's economy is improving

Economic and market uncertainties are extremely high

BOJ wants to see stable inflation with wage increases

there is a decent chance the improving economy will drive wages higher

Full text here

Kuroda's speech is accompanied by various graphs, this is the BOJ CPI forecast: