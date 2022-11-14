Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda.
- The Bank of Japan is aiming for stable and sustainable price target achievement, including wage growth
- Japan's economy is expected to recover as the impact of supply constraints and the pandemic subsides
- To maintain monetary easing to boost the economy
More:
- Japan's economy is improving
- Economic and market uncertainties are extremely high
- BOJ wants to see stable inflation with wage increases
- there is a decent chance the improving economy will drive wages higher
Kuroda's speech is accompanied by various graphs, this is the BOJ CPI forecast: