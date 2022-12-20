The outcome of the Bank of Japan December 2022 monetary policy meeting.

Main policy unchanged, as widely expected:

The bombshell is the Bank of Japan adds that they will review operation of yield curve control

  • that they will expand the band around its 10 year yield target to 0.5% above and below (from 0.25)
  • will increase bond purchases to JPY 9 tln a month in Q1

Background to this:

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda is speaking at his news conference circa 0600 GMT.

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda

