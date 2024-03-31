Headlines via Reuters:

March big manufacturers index +11(Reuters poll: 10)

June big manufacturers index seen at +10(Reuters poll: 11)

March big non-manufacturers index +34(Reuters poll: 33)

June big non-manufacturers index seen at +27(Reuters poll: 30)

March small manufacturers index -1(Reuters poll: -2)

June small manufacturers index seen at 0(Reuters poll: -2)

March small non-manufacturers index +13(Reuters poll: 15)

June small non-manufacturers index seen at +8(Reuters poll: 10)

Japan all firms see dollar averaging 141.42 yen for fy2024/25

Japan all firms see euro averaging 151.86 yen for fy2024/25

Japan big manufacturers see dollar averaging 140.40 yen for fy2024/25

March all firms employment index -36

March all firms financial condition index +11 vs Dec +11

March big manufacturers' production capacity index +3 vs Dec +2

Japan big manufacturers see fy2024/25 recurring profits -4.0%

Japan big firms see fy2024/25 capex +4.0% (Reuters poll: 9.2%)

Japan small firms see fy2024/25 capex -3.6% (Reuters poll: 5.7%)

As part of the survey are questions on inflation expectations, the Tankan Corporate Price Expectations Survey:

Japan firms expect consumer prices to rise 2.4% a year from now vs +2.4% in prev survey

Firms expect consumer prices to rise an annual 2.2% 3 years from now vs +2.2% in prev survey

Firms expect consumer prices to rise an annual 2.1% 5 years from now vs +2.1% in prev survey

The term "Tankan" is short for "Tanshin Kansoku," which roughly translates to "Short-term Economic Observation".

its published quarterly by the BOJ and is a closely watched economic indicator

the BoJ surveys thousands of Japanese firms of all sizes, across a wide range of industries

questions are focused on firms' current business conditions and their expectations for the coming quarter and year

covering aspects such as production, sales, profits, investment in plant and equipment, employment, prices, and more

The headline(s) to to the report are diffusion indexes, which reflects the difference between the percentage of firms that are optimistic about business conditions and those that are pessimistic.

a positive reading suggests that more companies are optimistic, while a negative reading indicates more pessimism

The report is segmented into "large manufacturers," "large non-manufacturers," "small manufacturers," and "small non-manufacturers" so as to help provide insight into different sectors of the economy.

