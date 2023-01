We have eradicated deflation during my tenure at least

Economic growth has also been regained since 2013

Accommodative monetary policy has helped to change the Japanese economic structure

But unfortunately, we still haven't achieved 2% inflation target in a sustainable manner; that is the only regret I have

Given such a defeated remark, I think that essentially seals the deal that we should not expect any major policy changes to follow by the BOJ until we see Kuroda step down in April.