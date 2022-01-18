Not in a situation where prices will steadily rise towards 2% target

BOJ is not debating rate hikes

Not considering that at all or even considering to tweak current monetary easing

Sure, sure. He's just trying to manage expectations but I'm pretty sure the market has already well understood the situation the BOJ is in for quite a while now. In other words, there isn't going to be any change in policy for a long while. Not with inflation pressures being rather benign in the Japanese economy.