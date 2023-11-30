Bank of Japan policy board member Nakamura pushing back against speculation of any near-term change in policy from the Bak:

  • Will need some more time before we can modify easy monetary policy
  • Now is a time to be cautious in our policy response
  • Current inflation is mostly driven by cost-push factors
  • We haven't reached a stage where we can say with conviction that sustained, stable achievement of 2% inflation accompanied by wage growth is in sight
  • We are seeing signs Japan will see wage growth exceeding rate of inflation

  • Must patiently maintain current monetary easing for time being

BoJ Nakamura
BoJ Nakamura