Says he's skeptical labor market will cool as much as some expect but inflation can still fall as businesses compete and expectations remain low

Drop in long term yields is a vote of confidence inflation will fall

I wouldn't rule out anything at upcoming Fed meeting

Advocated for a half-point hike at the last meeting to get adequately restrictive

The market is taking this as hawkish but if Bullard isn't pushing for higher rates, who is? The comment about supporting 50 bps at the last meeting is no surprise, it was something he was open about.