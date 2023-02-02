Economists at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia expect an end to the RBA rate hike cycle after the next rate hike.

They are forecasting a 25bp rate hike next week at the February 7 monetary policy meeting. CBA assign a 65% probability to a +25bp move but say a 40bp rate hike cannot be ruled out. Say that this will be the final hike of the cycle and thus the terminal rate will be 3.35%, or 3.5% if it's a +40bp hike decision.

A more aggressive projection:

Moves so far from the Reserve Bank of Australia in this cycle: