The Hong Kong dollar is running along at the weak side of its band (i.e. the top end for USD/HKD).

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority is HK's 'central bank'. The HKMA is continuing to buy HKD to support its peg policy against the USD.

Have bought 6.27bn HKD from the market in its latest intervention effort. The HKMA makes a habit of prevailing in holding the peg in place. The band is between 7.75 and 7.85 per US dollar.