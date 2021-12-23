The BOE "surprised" with a rate hike last week but that aside, we're on track for quite a number of major central bank action next year. Here is a neat crib sheet put out by ING before the events from last week:

Obviously, the Fed is arguably the more pertinent case to focus on. The doubling of the pace of tapering last week sets the stage for rate hikes to potentially come in April or May (1H 2021). So, that is an important caveat to pin when viewing the sheet above.

In turn, expect that to also ease pressure on other central banks to act quicker - especially the likes of the BOE, BOC, and even the RBA perhaps.