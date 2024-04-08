Fed's Goolsbee

Chicago Fed Pres. Goolsbee speaking on an interview with WBEZ radio says:

Feds lender of last resort system functioning well

Economy was on a golden path in 2023

Economy remains strong, jobs data confirm that.

Fed has to determine how long to be restrictive on monetary policy.

Undeniable that many are upset with economy.

Sees breakdown between data and consumer mood.

Economy is getting back into better balance.

Goolsbee has shifted recently his most dovish policy view given the stronger-than-expected growth and fears of inflation.