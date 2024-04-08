Chicago Fed Pres. Goolsbee speaking on an interview with WBEZ radio says:
- Feds lender of last resort system functioning well
- Economy was on a golden path in 2023
- Economy remains strong, jobs data confirm that.
- Fed has to determine how long to be restrictive on monetary policy.
- Undeniable that many are upset with economy.
- Sees breakdown between data and consumer mood.
- Economy is getting back into better balance.
Goolsbee has shifted recently his most dovish policy view given the stronger-than-expected growth and fears of inflation.