CSJ says that new yuan loans are likely to show an increase in May compared with April.

Also that the People's Bank of China is expected to cut both the Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) and interest rates some time in either July, August, September, October, November or December. Thanks for that.

The China Securities Journal is backed by the Xinhua News Agency, the official Chinese Communist Party state-run press agency of the People's Republic of China