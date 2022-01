SAFE says two-way movement of the yuan to play a key role of automatic stabiliser in market.

If you have any background in exchange rate theory you'll recognise this assertion. Of course China operates under a managed exchange rate, as I post each day:

USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.