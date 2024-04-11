Deutsche Bank cuts its expectation of 3*25bp rate reductions from the FOMC in 2024 to just 1, a December rate cut

  • see +0.3% core PCE in March
  • see +0.3% core PCE in also in April
  • “Recent developments – namely, upside inflation prints, solid labor market data, and easing financial conditions – have clearly diminished the case for commencing rate cuts
  • This will make a cut as early as June or September unlikely absent clear signs of labor market deterioration
  • see only 2 cuts in 2025, both in H1
fed dates 2024

Well, OK. Bring on December 18.