Fresh from the ECB printing press:

"The European Central Bank (ECB) is changing the publication time of its monetary policy decisions and the timing of the press conferences at which the decisions are explained.

Starting from 21 July, monetary policy decisions will be published at 14:15 CET (instead of 13:45). The press conferences will begin at 14:45 CET (instead of 14:30). Publication of related documents, such as the monetary policy statement, will shift accordingly (to 15:00 CET). The new times will apply to future monetary policy decisions and press conferences.

The schedule for monetary policy meetings remains unchanged."

That means the policy decision announcement will come at 1215 GMT (previously 1145 GMT) and the press conference by Lagarde will take place at 1245 GMT (previously 1230 GMT).