On Thursday the Swiss National Bank dropped the surprise rate cut, most were expecting it in June:

June is the expectation for the European Central Bank also. COuld it be earlier? Maybe Lane will provide some hints?

Lane is speaking at 1700 GMT / 1300 US Eastern time at Aix-Marseille School of Economics (AMSE) in Marseille, France

Its dubbed as a 'Policy lecture by ECB chief economist Philip Lane on inflation and monetary policy', so it will be pertinent for EUR traders.