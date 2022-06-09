Lagarde hands
  • 2023 forecast 3.5% vs 2.1% in March
  • 2024 forecast 2.1% vs 1.9% in March

Core HICP:

  • 2.2% in 2022
  • 2.8% in 2023
  • 2.3% in 2024

GDP:

  • 2022: 2.8% vs 3.7% in March
  • 2023: 2.7% vs 2.8% in March
  • 2024: 2.1% vs 1.6% in March

 Inflation  is projected to be slightly above target in 2024 at the end of the forecast period. The statement indicates the ECB will stick to gradual hikes for longer than the market believes.

The risk is that falling growth tanks demand. Those GDP forecasts look awfully rosy to me.