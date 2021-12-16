Deposit facility rate -50%

Main refinancing rate 0.00%

Marginal lending facility 0.25%

PEPP to end in March, but APP expanded

APP will continue at a monthly pace of €20 billion, but then strengthened to €40 billion in Q2 and €30 billion in Q3

GC expects net purchases to end shortly before it starts raising rates

Full statement here

All main metrics were expected to be unchanged and that is the case. Purchases were in focus and the extension of the APP program is not as large as some were talking about (€50 billion). All eyes will be on the press conference now to see why those amounts were chosen and why Q2 and Q3 was the time to implement them. EURUSD slightly higher at the moment as this is arguably more hawkish than the meeting could have been with a mild APP extension. All ears and eyes to the presser now.