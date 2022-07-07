For those interested, and I'm dubious that you should be overly interested..

Account of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council of the  European Central Bank  held in Amsterdam on Wednesday and Thursday, 8-9 June 2022

As Newsquawk note..

As ever, given the time lag between the announcement and the publication of the accounts, traders will take greater guidance from recent data points and commentary from officials. Furthermore, when it comes to the issue of fragmentation, the ECB carried out an ad-hoc meeting to address the matter and therefore the account will offer little in the way of insight on that front.

Some Key Headlines:

  • Most Measures Of Longer-Term Inflation Expectations Appeared To Be Still Broadly Anchored
  • It Was Generally Considered That Stagflation Was An Unlikely Outcome
  • Inflationary Pressures From Re-Opening In The Tourism Sector, Which Had Been Prominent In The May Figures, Were Likely To Continue In The Coming Months As Tourism Opened Up More Widely
  • It Was Necessary To Avoid Gradualism Being Seen As Precluding Interest Rate Steps In Excess Of 25 Basis Points
  • Taking The Indirect Effects Of Energy Prices Out Of The Core Inflation Projection Would Result In A 2.0% Projection For Core Inflation In 2024
  • A Number Of Members Expressed An Initial Preference For Keeping The Door Open For A Larger Hike At The July Meeting