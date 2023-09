Will the ECB get to 4.00%?

The Sept 14 meeting is the highlight of next week's economic calendar and all week we've been getting a pushback from the hawks. It started with Knot on Monday and followed up by Kazimir on Wednesday.

MNI reports that hawks will push hard for a 25 bps hike this month and that's helped to give the euro a further boost.

Pricing for a cut hasn't changed much today, with it rising to 38% from 36% earlier.

