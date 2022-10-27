An 'ECB sources' report has hit the wires and suggests the ECB won't talk about QT in December. Lagarde indicated they might.
In any case, her comments didn't hurt Italian bonds as they rallied hard today along with everything else.
An 'ECB sources' report has hit the wires and suggests the ECB won't talk about QT in December. Lagarde indicated they might.
In any case, her comments didn't hurt Italian bonds as they rallied hard today along with everything else.
Tags
Most Popular
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read