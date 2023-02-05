Ignazio Visco is Governor of the Bank of Italy and thus a European Central Bank Governing Council member.

He spoke over the weekend in front of Italy's Assiom-Forex financial markets association.:

"The policy tightening can now continue with the due caution, carefully assessing the implications for the economy and inflation prospects of the measures that have already been adopted"

said that unwarranted excess tightening would have "serious implications" for economic activity and financial stability

said short-term inflation expectations have dropped sharply and longer-term ones remain under control

Info via Reuters.

Huh, Visco's jawboning tilting a little less hawkish after the 50bp rate last week: