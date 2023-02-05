Ignazio Visco is Governor of the Bank of Italy and thus a European Central Bank Governing Council member.

He spoke over the weekend in front of Italy's Assiom-Forex financial markets association.:

  • "The policy tightening can now continue with the due caution, carefully assessing the implications for the economy and inflation prospects of the measures that have already been adopted"
  • said that unwarranted excess tightening would have "serious implications" for economic activity and financial stability
  • said short-term inflation expectations have dropped sharply and longer-term ones remain under control

Huh, Visco's jawboning tilting a little less hawkish after the 50bp rate last week:

