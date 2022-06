ECB should avoid hard triggers based on spreads for anti-fragmentation tool

Comfortable with a 50 bps rate hike in September

200 bps worth of rate hikes are needed "relatively fast"

Inflation is at risk of moving to a higher regime

In case you missed it, the ECB is pretty much likely to go with a "QE but not QE" option though there will be controversy surely when it is all about backstopping Italy at the expense of others.