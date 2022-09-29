Supply may outgrow demand and liquidity may dry up, leading to market turmoil

Policy rates a more effective instrument to tighten monetary policy

But ECB could potentially decide to start reducing asset stock earlier than markets currently anticipate

Never say never and always attach a caveat to whatever you say or do. That's the life of a central banker these days it seems. In any case, the ECB need not look too far away for an example of how QT has seemingly backfired before it even began. *coughs in BOE*