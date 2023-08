Latest data from July and Aug point towards economic deceleration in Q3 and probably in Q4

We need to keep working to get inflation back to the 2% target

September decision is still up for debate

Data in the next days is key to the ECB decision

We are at the finishing stretch of rate hiking process

The market has shifted to pricing in a 73% chance of the ECB holding from about 50/50 at the start of the week. That's fallen from about 60% before the comments from Schnabel earlier.