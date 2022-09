100 bps is currently too much

75 bps is a "good figure"

We're still some way from neutral rate

The debate now is between a 50 bps and a 75 bps rate hike in October for the ECB. That hasn't changed since the last policy meeting until now but at some point, policymakers will likely give a better indication of what they are leaning towards. For now, we're still a month away from that and there's plenty of data still to come in the weeks ahead.