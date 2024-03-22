But the timing of the rate cut is unclear

We are data dependent

There are many who believe that developments in June will be such that we can cut at the time

My view is that inflation is stickier than those people believe, which is why I am waiting for June data

Hmm, is he alluding to a move in July instead? For now, he seems to be the only one with a bit of vagueness in his remarks. Most of the other policymakers at the ECB are leaning towards June. And unless the data suggests otherwise, markets will continue to price in the first move for June as well.