ECB's Holzmann
A June ECB rate hike appears to be a done deal but what happens afterwards is up for debate. The hawks -- led by the ECB's Roberg Holzmann -- want to take a break.

He spoke in an interview with Platow:

  • We have no new information in July, so I would refrain from taking any further steps. I see no reason why should we take two steps in a row
  • If developments continue as before, he could imagine one or two reductions in 2024 after June
  • Economic momentum in the euro area is “much, much lower” than in the USA
  • Says he fears a geopolitical spike in oil prices
  • Idea of a dot plot is worth discussing