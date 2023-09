ECB's Knot

ECBs Knot is now weighing in. He says:

Does not expect a rate hike at next policy meeting

comfortable with current interest rates

ECB will stay alert to signals indicating inflation remains too high

The ECB chose to raise rates by 25 basis points last week. Since then the Fed, BOE and SNB kept rates unchanged.

Note: ECB's Lagarde is expected to speak at 10 AM ET.