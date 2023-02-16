ECBs Lane
Full speech here.

It's a long speech but two things stand out for me, one is that eurozone household will be largely immune from hikes via the mortgage channel with nearly 80% either renting or owning their homes outright. Just 8.1% are on adjustable rate mortgages.

Mortgage market

Secondly, the consumer is still flush with pandemic savings with very little drawdown as of the end of Q3.

covid savings in europe

Lane noted that this will act as a buffer for consumption but noted that a large share of it accrued to the wealthiest households and that much of the money that went to low income households could be swallowed up by food and energy costs.

Overall, there are some interesting observations on the nature of the eurozone economy here but nearly nothing to signal what's coming next in monetary policy.