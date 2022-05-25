>
ECB's Panetta: The natural way forward would be to start raising rates
-
Remarks by ECB executive board member, Fabio Panetta
Justin Low
Wednesday, 25/05/2022 | 07:05 GMT-0
- The current short-term inflationary pressure may spill over to inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
expectations, leading to more protracted inflationary pressures
- If we were to see clear signs of a de-anchoring of medium-term inflation expectations, we would accelerate the pace of stimulus withdrawal
- We could go further and adopt a restrictive stance if necessary
- For now, we do not see this “ugly inflation” scenario materialising
- The natural way forward would be to start raising interest rates while keeping the stock of assets purchased under the APP and PEPP constant
- We currently intend to end net asset purchases in Q3
- Once net asset purchases have come to an end and the stock is being reinvested, rate policy will be clearly superior to balance sheet policy as the main tool
- Full remarks
A lot of this talk is conjecture at this point but you sort of get the message. The ECB is laying out the idea of how they want to go about things when delivering rate hikes but I would not expect it to be that straightforward.
