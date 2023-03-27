ECBs Schnabel is speaking and she says
- no sign of weakening in labor market
- no real concern about financial stability risks, although situation still is fragile
Looking at the EURUSD , it did extend it trading range in the New York morning session reaching a high of 1.07943. The current price trades at 1.0788. The range for the trading day is now up to 50 basis points. It was at a very low 37 basis points to start the trading day. The average of the last 22 trading days is up near 99 basis points. There is still room to roam. On the topside, the 100 hour moving average comes in at 1.0805. It would take a move above that moving average to increase bullish bias. See earlier post on the EURUSD HERE.