Econostream Media spoke with Malta's Edward Scicluna earlier and he said:

“Now that the economy is helping with lower demand, we shouldn’t overburden activity any longer ... Even though everyone is talking about ‘June, June, June,’ April does indeed become a possibility.”

Most ECB officials have been guiding to a June cut but have kept open the possibility for April. After yesterday's SNB cut, the market will be asking fresh questions.

The euro is trading at a session low, down 57 pips to 1.0803 and at the lows of the month.