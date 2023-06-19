While the US was on holiday on Monday Europe was up and running, with plenty of commentary from the European Central Bank.
Firstly, from two of the Bank's big guns:
- ECB's Schnabel: Risks To The Inflation Outlook Are Tilted To The Upside
- ECB’s Lane: Another Hike in July Seems Appropriate and Then We Will See in September
Both skewing hawkish.
There were also remarks from the Greek central bank head:
Chairman of the Central Bank of Lithuania & Member of the ECB Governing Council Gediminas Simkus also crossed the newswires with remarks:
- Has no doubt that rates will be raised in July
- No need to rush with September assessment