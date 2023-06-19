While the US was on holiday on Monday Europe was up and running, with plenty of commentary from the European Central Bank.

Firstly, from two of the Bank's big guns:

Both skewing hawkish.

There were also remarks from the Greek central bank head:

Chairman of the Central Bank of Lithuania & Member of the ECB Governing Council Gediminas Simkus also crossed the newswires with remarks:

  • Has no doubt that rates will be raised in July
  • No need to rush with September assessment
Simkus ecb 31 May 2023