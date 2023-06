**SAYS ANOTHER HIKE IN JULY SEEMS APPROPRIATE AND THEN WE WILL SEE IN SEPTEMBER

**ECB'S LANE SAYS INFLATION WILL COME DOWN FAIRLY QUICKLY IN NEXT COUPLE OF YEARS TO THE ECB'S 2% TARGET

**LANE SAYS ECB NEEDS TO BE DATA-DEPENDENT ABOUT INFLATION OUTLOOK

**LANE SAYS ECB IS LOOKING AT A VARIATY OF MEASURES TO ANALYZE SHOCKS TO PRICES

**SAYS AT THIS POINT WE ARE DATA-DRIVEN, SEPTEMBER IS STILL FAR AWAY

