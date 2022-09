ECBs Villeroy

Too early to say what the final interest rate will be

Estiamtes of neutral rate at below or close to 2%, we could be there by year-end

We have to act in a determined but orderly way

Only beyond the neutral rate would tightening begin if needed

Not having a forward guidance does not mean we don't have a narrative and strategy

This is a good view of where the ECB is but this is nothing new.