During Asia time the CPI and PPI data from China will be of most interest. Official data from China shows very little upward price pressure and this is expected to continue. What this means for the People's Bank of China and other authorities is that inflation is no impediment to further economic stimulus, should that path be chosen.

If you scroll down you'll see the item of most interest for the 24-hour period is the Bank of England policy decision.

  at 1100 GMT (and Bank of England Governor Bailey speaks a half hour later)
  • 0700 US Eastern time
Economic calendar in Asia 11 May 2023

