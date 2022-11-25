A senior economist at Postal Savings Bank of China says he thinks the People's Bank of China may cut the RRR for all banks by 0.25 percentage points
The reduction in the cash amount banks must hold in reserve is expected to free up about 550 billion yuan ($77 billion) in long-term liquidity. "Using RRR cuts, China will not only encourage banks to step up support for the real economy, but also lower their borrowing costs, thus helping banks to surrender part of their profits to support the real economy. The long-term funds freed by the reduction is also conducive for banks to provide long-term financing for the economy,"
Further, a senior researcher at the Zhixin Investment Research Institute, said
cases have resurged in a number of Chinese cities this month, and this has affected the recovery of the real economy to some extent. COVID-19
Covid-19
Covid-19 or the novel Coronavirus is a pandemic that has yielded wide ranging economic turmoil and volatility across financial markets in 2020. The first cases of Covid-19 were reported in Wuhan, China in late 2019. Since then, the virus has expanded globally, infecting millions worldwide. The virus has been extremely controversial, namely in the United States, which became heavily politicized during the 2020 presidential election. The Covid-19 pandemic is completely unprecedented in modern times, with the most recent example being the influenza outbreak in 1918. Financial markets and global economies were completely unprepared for the scope of the virus, causing massive shutdowns, unemployment, and other hardships in an effort to contain and mitigate the virus. How Has Covid-19 Affected Markets? Virtually every asset has in some way been affected by Covid-19. Early on, financial markets and equities collapsed, with the nadir coming in March 2020 in the United States and Europe. Widespread lockdowns led to an economic standstill, resulting in stimulus packages to help keep domestic economies functioning. The result of this has been a depreciation of currencies such as the US dollar, with the Federal Reserve printing billions of dollars to pare economic losses. Forex markets have since experienced historic levels of volatility, leading some to classify the Covid-19 pandemic as a Black Swan event. Financial markets have for the most part rebounded in 2020 at the time of writing, though many headwinds remain in terms of economic recovery. Presently, unemployment rates and other indicators remain problematic, and when coupled with rising rates of infection, portend additional monetary policy action or stimulus in both Europe and the US. At the time of writing there is no vaccine for Covid-19 though several companies such as Pfizer and Moderna are close to producing a viable vaccine.
Read this Term "As demand is still insufficient and is unstable, it is necessary for China to take measures like cutting the RRR to send a positive signal for the economy, boost financial market confidence, maintain market stability, and create a favorable financial environment for economic stabilization and recovery," Wang said. market sentiment
Market sentiment is a psychological attitude that captures the mood and attitude of investors, usually towards a specific security or asset. This sentiment can be segregated into a bullish or bearish mood in the market. As such, certain trading activity or price behavior will also impact market sentiment.For example, bullish sentiment indicates a growth in the price of securities, whereas a bearish sentiment sees falling prices. Many traders use broader market sentiment or sentiment data to help identify trends that may not seem apparent to many other investors.This can give way to investor sentiment indices or contrarian signals surrounding assets, which helps inform investors to make more educated decisions.Using Market Sentiment Market sentiment is not always grounded in fundamentals and for this reason is seen as inferior to other methods trading. This form of investing instead deals with emotion and feelings of traders.However, many traders, specifically shorter-term investors, will rely on market sentiment. Sentiment traders put a lot of merit into these trends, just as other investors look for specific signals or fundamental barometers to inform their decision making.This is due to the powerful impact of sentiment on short-term indicators or attitudes. Many investors also prefer taking contrarian views and positions, actively trading against an engrained market consensus.In this instance, if the broader market is buying a security, a contrarian investor would instead sell, and vice versa.This is a popular technique in the stock market, which can characterize stocks as either over or undervalued, based in large part by market sentiment.
Info comes via China. org.
Momentum appears to be building to an inevitable cut.
