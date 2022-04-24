>
EUR - ECB keen to hike rates as soon as July, end bond purchase program ASAP
Reuters with the price citing 9 unnamed sources
Via Reuters, in breif:
- European Central Bank policymakers are keen to end their bond purchase scheme at the earliest possible moment and raise interest rates as soon as July but certainly no later than September, nine sources familiar with ECB thinking told Reuters.
- An ECB spokesperson declined to comment.
No policy proposals have been tabled yet
more to come
