Coming up from the ECB today.

1300 GMT / 0900 US Eastern time: Introductory statement by Lagarde at the Hearing before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) of the European Parliament in Brussels

1515 GMT / 1115 US Eastern time: Belgian central bank Governor Pierre Wunsch speaks at the Peterson Institute's conference on the macroeconomic implications of climate action

European Central Bank President Lagarde