ECB board members have been vocal on raising rates to fight inflation, even in the face of a looming recession. More to come of the same from this lot today:

0700 GMT Introductory statement by ECB board member Fabio Panetta at the hearing before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) of the European Parliament in Brussels

0800 GMT Finnish central bank governor and ECB policy maker Olli Rehn will address the media about eurozone economic outlook and monetary policy

Also at 0800 GMT Online speech by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos in joint conference "Future of Central Banking" in Vilnus. Note that ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos and Governing Council members Mario Centeno, Martins Kazaks, Gedeminas Simkus, and Madis Muller will also be speaking at this event.

0815 GMT Keynote speech by ECB board member Frank Elderson at conference "Moving beyond climate: integrating biodiversity into financial markets" in Amsterdam

1045 GMT Speech and participation in panel discussion "Central bank as a pool of real-time data: the "Whys" and the "Hows"" by ECB board member Elizabeth McCaul at joint conference "Future of Central Banking"

1700 GMT 13:00 Participation by ECB chief economist Philip Richard Lane in policy panel at the "Inflation: Drivers and Dynamics 2022" conference sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland’s Center for Inflation Research and the European Central Bank

Governor of the Bank of Spain Pablo Hernandez de Cos to speak at event in Bilbao, Spain. I don't have the timing for this.

The boss has been leading the way on the rate hike remarks: