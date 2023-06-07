Its Fed blackout time, not so from the EC:

0750 GMT/03:50 US Eastern time: Speech by Vice-President of the European Central Bank Luis de Guindos at conference on financial integration jointly organised by the European Commission and the ECB in Brussels

0830 GMT/04:30 US Eastern time: ECB governing council member and Dutch Central bank head Governor Klaas Knot to brief parliament on financial sector stability

0910 GMT/05:10 US Eastern time: Moderating of panel 'Completing the Banking Union: progress, perspective and priorities' by ECB board member Fabio Panetta at conference on financial integration jointly organised by the European Commission and the ECB in Brussels

ECB Board member Edouard Fernandez-Bollo participates in this panel discussion

Next meeting June 15 for policy folks at the European Central Bank